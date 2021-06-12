The Central Bank examines cooperation with the World Bank

The Governor of Libya’s Central Bank (CBL) Sadiq Al-Kabeer met with Michael Schaeffer of the World Bank to Libya in his office in Tripoli.

According to the bank’s official Facebook page, the meeting focused on assessing cooperative efforts by the Central Bank of Libya and the World Bank in capacity-building and technical assistance.

The discussion also addressed projects that the World Bank intends to propose to the Central Bank of Libya as part of the two institutions’ partnership.