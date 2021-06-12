Business

The Central Bank examines cooperation with the World Bank

BY Libyan Express

According to the CBL, the discussion addressed several ways to better develop and growth Libya’s struggling economy with the cooperation of the World Bank. [Photo: CBL]
The Governor of Libya’s Central Bank (CBL) Sadiq Al-Kabeer met with Michael Schaeffer of the World Bank to Libya in his office in Tripoli.

According to the bank’s official Facebook page, the meeting focused on assessing cooperative efforts by the Central Bank of Libya and the World Bank in capacity-building and technical assistance.

The discussion also addressed projects that the World Bank intends to propose to the Central Bank of Libya as part of the two institutions’ partnership.

