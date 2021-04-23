Libya

The Consul General of Libya to Tunisia submits his credentials

Libya's consul general in Tunisia presents his credentials to the Director of Protocol and Diplomatic Honours at the Tunisian Ministry of Foreign Affairs

BY Libyan Express

The consul  spoke highly of the historical ties between Tunisia and Libya during the ceremony, expressing his Government’s gratitude to the Tunisna party for all the support provided over the last few years.[Photo: Libyan Consulate]
Fadel Al-Qurayu, Libya’s consul general in Tunisia, presented his credentials to Zahir Aburas, Director of Protocol and Diplomatic Honours at the Tunisian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The President of the Republic of Tunisia, Qais Saeed, presented the presidential accreditation document to Al – Qurayu during the ceremony.

According to the Libyan consulate’s official Facebook page, a bilateral meeting was held following the accreditation ceremony, with Aburas and Nasser Hunting, Director of the Consular Affairs Department, in attendance.

Al-Qurayu expressed his appreciation to the Tunisian government and people for their support and assistance to the Libyan people over the last few years.

He went on to say that Tunisia’s help underscores the depth of the two countries’ historical links, as well as Tunisia’s willingness to develop consular work, simplify procedures and transactions for people, and encourage the implementation of agreements and memorandums of understanding between the two countries, thus strengthening their brotherly ties.

