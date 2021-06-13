Libya

The Egyptian Embassy in Tripoli denies carjacking from its headquarters

The Egyptian Ambassador stated that the rumors of carjacking were inaccurate and outdated as the burglaries occurred in 2014

BY Libyan Express

According to the Egyptian ambassador, the Embassy’s automobiles were stolen and damaged in 2014. [Photo: Archive]
Egyptian Ambassador to Libya Mohamed Salim disputed that five cars had been stolen in recent days from the mission offices in Tripoli.

Salim stated to an Egyptian news outlet that the Embassy had amended a request for an insurance company to pay compensation for the loss of some of the Embassy’s cars during the 2014 events, claiming that the thefts had occurred over a 7-year period.

The Egyptian ambassador stated that the Embassy’s automobiles were stolen and damaged in 2014 and that they were working to resolve all old files. He also stated that current reports of burglary or carjacking at the Egyptian Embassy in Tripoli were false.

