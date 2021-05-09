Libya

The first phase of the reconstruction of Tripoli International Airport begins

The first stage of rebuilding Tripoli's international airport kicks off with an extended survey of the ground to asses the damage and clear war remnants and bombs

BY Libyan Express

According to the Airport Authority, the first stage will consist of a detailed survey of the airport grounds, as well as the identification and clearance of bombs, mines, and war remains. [Photo: Airport Authority]
The first stage of the reconstruction of Tripoli’s International Airport has begun, according to Libya’s Airport Authority.

As per the Authority’s official account, the first stage will include a detailed survey of the airport grounds, as well as the identification and clearance of bombs, mines, and war remains by the Ministry of Defense’s Military Engineering Department.

On a visit to the site on Saturday, Minister of Communications Mohamed Al-Shahoubi and Chief of General Staff Mohamed Al-Haddad, along with a number of other officials, declared a project to survey and clear Tripoli International Airport of mines and war remnants after the blessed Eid Al-Fitr holiday.

During the recent G7 summit, Italian Foreign Minister Luigi di Maio announced that Italian companies will begin work on Tripoli International Airport in a few months, as well as the highway connecting Tunisia’s Libyan border with Egypt’s, and that Italian firms have begun planning work to begin rebuilding operations at Benghazi Airport.

