The GNU reviews the recommendations of the Parliament on the draft of the national budget

The Committee formed by the Prime Minister of the Government of National Unity’s decree No. 47 of 2021 met for the first time in the Cabinet of the Ministry of Finance in Tripoli’s capital, under the chairmanship of the Minister of Finance.

Ministers of Communications, Planning, Local Government, Higher Education, and Scientific Research are among the Committee’s members.

The meeting was also attended by the Chairman of the Finance Committee, the Director of the Budget Department, and the Director of the Ministry of Finance’s Legal Bureau.

According to the Ministry of Finance Information Office, the Committee reviewed the recommendations made by the House of Representatives in the letter on the draft Public Budget Act 2021, debated the Parliament’s proposed amendments and is in the process of completing the analysis of the recommendations.

The Committee also went through the points in depth and heard from the Ministers in the House of Representatives section figures, conclusions, and suggestions.

The meeting ended with an understanding that all relevant correspondence would be done in the coming days so that the draft general budget format could be finalized on time.