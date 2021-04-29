Libya

The ‘Libya Stabilization Act’ is likely to pass US Congress

The bill introduced by Representative Ted Deutch will likely pass Congress and aid in ending foreign intervention in Libya by forcing sanctions on all outside entities threatening the country's stability

BY Libyan Express

The Bill will also focus on fostering support to improve good governance, encourage anti-corruption, and economic recovery. [Photo: Getty Images)
The “Libya Stabilization Act,” introduced by Representative Ted Deutch, chairman of the US House North Africa and Middle East Subcommittee, is expected to be debated in Congress.

Deutch submitted the bill in October 2019, and it was approved unanimously by the House Foreign Affairs Committee last week.

Since April 2019, Libya has been subjected to rising foreign involvement in an escalating conflict that threatens US interests and regional stability, according to the Representative.

The war has “threatened European security, destabilized Libya and the Eastern Mediterranean more generally, and intensified a humanitarian and migrant crisis,” he said.

Any foreign entity that engages in significant acts threatening peace or stability in Libya knowingly engages any foreign person in Libya on behalf of Russia in a military capacity, or participates in serious human rights abuses in Libya will face property and visa sanctions under the act.

During and after a mediated political crisis, the bill authorizes US support for efforts to improve good governance, encourage anti-corruption, and foster economic recovery.

