The NOC supports the health sector in Zwara & Riqdalin Municipalities

Under the umbrella of Sustainable Development & Social Responsibility Programs by Foreign Companies operating in Libya, the NOC, delivered this week medical equipment and apparatuses to Zwara Marine Hospital and Ragdaline Rural Hospital.

The equipment included newborn breathing apparatuses, vital functions monitoring devices, anesthesia apparatus, ultrasound devices, heart echo device and fetal pulse meter, in addition to other medical equipment and devices, as well as electrical current regulators for the Radiology Department.

The handover/takeover ceremony was attended on behalf of Zuwara Municipality by both, the Mayor of the municipality, Hafez ben Sassi & Member of the Municipal Council, Mr. Anwar Abu Al-Shwashi, Manager of the Medical Affairs at the hospital Mr. Abu Zayd Arebi.

While on behalf of Ragdaline Municipality Mr. Miloud Al-Aswad, Mayor of Raqdaline municipality Mr. Ali Abdul-Samad and Manager of Ragdaline Hospital Mr. Essam Herim;

The Sustainable Development Department was represented by Mr. Ali Kridan, the representative of Eni North Africa Dr. Ziyad Al-Shanta and Dr. Fouad Al-Ghanoudi, representing Mellitah Co., as well as some specialists in the above-named municipalities.