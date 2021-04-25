The Pentagon strongly opposes all foreign military activities in Libya

The Pentagon stated that the US strongly supports the ceasefire agreement, particularly the immediate withdrawal of all mercenaries and foreign forces from Libya, reiterating its opposition to foreign military intervention in Libyan sovereignty.

In press statements, Pentagon spokeswoman Jessica McNulty said that her government is closely monitoring the support for the Libyan political dialogue platform and is taking the threat of terrorist groups in Libya seriously.

“ISIS and Al Qaeda groups pose a serious danger in the area,” she said, adding that “the US has alliances in the fight against terrorism in Libya, and will continue to work to beat terrorist groups and deny them the ability to harm the US or its interests in the region.”

“All organizations not interested in the UN-led political direction are open to the impact of bad actors like Russia, as well as radical ideas,” the US administration argues.

“The United States, as well as NATO and European interests in the Mediterranean, are particularly concerned about Russia’s destabilizing involvement in the Libyan conflict.” The spokeswoman continued.

“Washington urges all parties to support diplomatic efforts to reach a peaceful resolution through a United Nations-led route.”

“The United States condemns all international military operations in Libya and fully supports the implementation of the ceasefire proclaimed on October 23, 2020, including the Libyan agreement on the immediate withdrawal of all foreign forces and mercenaries,” she said in closing.