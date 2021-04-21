The Presidential Council prohibits military personnel from travelling and media appearances

The Libyan Presidential Council decided to prohibit all military personnel from travelling and appearing without prior authorization in order not to engage the nation’s military in any conflict whatsoever and not to deviate from its main functions.

The Council’s decision comes as a result of some officers holding meetings at home and abroad, appearing before the media and making statements of a political nature without the permission of the Commander-in-Chief, which the President considered to be a departure from the basic functions of the Libyan army as the national army and free from any conflict whatsoever.

In a statement addressed to all the Libyan army, the Council considered such acts to be prohibited and punishable by law in accordance with the Military Penal Code and the Libyan Army Service Code, to affect the safety of the State.

The statement emphasised that such actions have a negative effect on the country’s security, sovereignty and social fabric, as well as an aberration of the role of the military and a departure from the desired principles of democracy, stressing that they must be dealt with firmly and the perpetrators must be punished.

The Council concluded by stating that it has directed the departments of military intelligence, police, and military prisons to ensure these laws are fully implemented accurately and to inform the military prosecutor of any violations.