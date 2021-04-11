Libya

The Turkish Army trains the Libyan Navy in underwater defense

The Turkish Army continues to train Libyan navy forces in the skills of underwater protection

BY Libyan Express

The training comes as a part of the MoE signed between Turkey and Libya in 2019. [Photo: Turkish Defense]
The Turkish Ministry of Defence announced today the continued training of Libyan Navy elements in “underwater defence,” under an agreement between the two countries.

In a tweet, the ministry stated: “We continue to provide training to the Libyan army with a view to supporting Libyan brothers with whom we have multifaceted relations based on a common history of 500 years.”

It referred to the provision of “underwater defence” exercises to elements of the Libyan Navy and published images showing footage of the exercises.

Turkey and Libya signed a memorandum of understanding on strengthening security and military cooperation between the two countries in November 2019.

The views expressed in Op-Ed pieces are those of the author and do not purport to reflect the opinions or views of Libyan Express.
How to submit an Op-Ed: Libyan Express accepts opinion articles on a wide range of topics. Submissions may be sent to oped@libyanexpress.com. Please include ‘Op-Ed’ in the subject line.
Submit a Correction
Libyan Express
Latest posts by Libyan Express (see all)
Azara Media Azara Media
You might also like
Libya

Debiba to visit Turkey at the official invitation of Recep Erdogan

Libya

Macron: Turkey is obstructing the Libyan peace process

Libya

Libya’s presidential guard gets a new commander

Libya

Greek Prime Minister to visit Libya, signs of improvement and international support

Submit a Correction

For: The Turkish Army trains the Libyan Navy in underwater defense

Your suggestion have been successfully submitted

There was an error while trying to send your request. Please try again.

Libyan Express will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing.