Libya

The UN withholds results of bribery investigation within Libyan elections

After months of anticipation and continued demands for the release of bribery reports in the LPDF, the UN controversially decides to conceal the findings

BY Libyan Express

The choice to conceal the findings of the sensitive report could jeopardize the legitimacy of Libya”s new government. [Photo: UNSMIL]
After months of investigation into the reported corruption and bribery in Libya’s election in Geneva by members of the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum (LPDF), the United Nations has chosen to withhold the actual findings of the expert report.

While a large report of over 500 pages was released to the public, the vital section that covers bribery allegations was kept concealed under ” confidential annexe of the report” adding that the expert team does not foresee any further reporting on the issue.

The choice to keep the investigation’s more important part concealed from the public is controversial as the UN announced earlier this month, after continued pressure from members of the LPDF and the public, that they would release the findings of the report.

The report should it have found Libya’s new government innocence to any corruption on its way to being elected, would have legitimised it further, the decision to keep it hidden might threaten the credibility of the Government of National Unity.

