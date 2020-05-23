Libya

The United States and Turkey Agree to Halt Haftar’s attacks

Turkish, US National Security Advisor have phone conversation about Libya

BY Libyan Express

Turkey, US discuss Haftar attacks in Libya. [Photo: Anadolu Agency]
Turkish Presidential Spokesman İbrahim Kalın had a telephone conversation with the US National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien. The call was held at the request of the US party, on Friday, April 22.

The two officials further discussed strengthen bilateral ties, contributing to the fight against coronavirus pandemic, and unprecedented developments in Syria and Libya, the government of Ankara said in a statement..

Kalin and O’Brien also stressed the importance of solidarity, unity, and cohesio among NATO members in these difficult times.

Kalın emphasised the need for lending support to the Libyan Army forces under the command of the Government of National Accord (GNA) and for the cessation of the illegal actions and attacks by Haftar.

Libya’s GNA government has been under attack by Haftar’s forces since April 2019, with more than 1,000 killed in the violence and 373,709 Libyans currently internally displaced.

