The United States to expand on investments in Libya

As a part of its effort to support Libya’s new Government of National Unity (GNU), the US intends to expand on its investments in the north African nation according to the American Chamber of Commerce in Libya and American Ambassador to Libya, Richard Norland.

In a virtual meeting with US companies to discuss their future in Libya and expanding on US investments to boost the Libyan economy, Libyan Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Debiba with Norland, and Libyan Special Envoy to the United States Mohamed Ali Abdullah and other relevant parties.

Norland emphasised his government’s desire to work hand in hand with Libya’s new government to help improve the country’s economy and increase the investment of American companies to improve the Libyan quality of life and basic services.

Norland also added that while all participants present understood the challenges that come with working in the conflict riddled nation, they are hopeful after the appointment of the country’s new government and the Libyan PM’s intentions to make Libya a destination for tourism and foreign investment once again. n

The deputy head of the American chamber of commerce Ahmed Al-Ghazali stated that several US-based companies have already expressed their desire to work with the GNU to diversify Libya’s economy in the field of healthcare, education, electronics, and electricity.