The War for Gaul: A vivid and dramatic propaganda piece

BY Libyan Express
Could such a campaign autobiography ever be a great work of literature—perhaps even one of the greatest?

A translation that captures the power of one of the greatest war stories ever told—Julius Caesar’s account of his brutal campaign to conquer Gaul.

Imagine a book about an unnecessary war written by the ruthless general of an occupying army—a vivid and dramatic propaganda piece that forces the reader to identify with the conquerors and that is designed, like the war itself, to fuel the limitless political ambitions of the author.

Could such a campaign autobiography ever be a great work of literature—perhaps even one of the greatest?

