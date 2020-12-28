Theft of power lines continue and increases
Power lines providing electricity to the company continue to be stolen resulting in power outages
The General Electricity Company of Libya (GECOL) announced that over 2 thousand meters of electricity wires leading to a massive loss of electricity supply.
GECOL detailed that the theft of the copper wires led to power outages the Qasr Bin Ghashir Distribution Department, and consequently the power cut in parts of the Al Marazeeq area.
The company stated that it will take needed measures to address the consequences of the theft after assessing all the damages.
The electricity company condemned the continued attacks on public property and emphasised the need for law enforcement and relevant authorities to address this illegal phenomenon that results in massive losses of power for Libyan people across the country.
