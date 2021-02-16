Libya

Thousands of students return to school after a year-long hiatus

After continued delays and lockdowns brought on by the Coronavirus pandemic, over two thirds of Libya's schools have begun receiving students again this week

BY Libyan Express

Schools that have yet to reopen will be subject to further inspections and evaluation until they are deemed ready to receive students safely. [Photo: USMIL]
This week, thousands of students attending 2415 educational institutes across the country have returned to their classes after a tumultuous year of lockdowns and Covid-19 induced closures of most public institutions.

The reopening was allowed after thorough evaluations by epidemiological teams and the establishment of new changes to school day and the number of students allowed in a single classroom to further curb the spread of Coronavirus.

A source tells Libyan Express that out of a total of 72 schools, 44 have reopened to students in Tripol, the remaining 28 schools will require further inspection and preparation to reopen in the upcoming weeks.

The return to schools was delayed recently as a result of a recommendation by the Higher Scientific Advisory Committee to further postpone reopening of educational institutes for another three weeks until they are fully equipped to deal with the influx of students and implement precautionary measures against the spread of the virus.

In a recent announcement, the Undersecretary for General Education, Adel Jumaa, said that 2,415 schools were approved to reopen, consisting of 2001 public schools, 402 private schools, 10 private schools, and 2 international schools. All of which make up for 68% of all Libya’s educational institutes.

Heads of municipalities were alerted to the importance of reevaluating the schools every week and following any reports and notes from school staffs and epidemiological teams to resolve any issues that may arise as quickly as possible to ensure the safety of students and educators alike.

Students attending schools that have yet to be approved for reopening will be moved to ones that have been evaluated and given the green light to open to attend at a different time than other students not to overcrowd classes and risk a high spread of the virus while still ensuring they receive the education they are entitled to.

The new school day will begin at 8:30 in the morning and end at 11:00 AM and the first five minutes of every day will be used to raise student awareness of precautionary measures needed to ensure their safety, the safety of their families and peers the coronavirus pandemic.

The views expressed in Op-Ed pieces are those of the author and do not purport to reflect the opinions or views of Libyan Express.
How to submit an Op-Ed: Libyan Express accepts opinion articles on a wide range of topics. Submissions may be sent to oped@libyanexpress.com. Please include ‘Op-Ed’ in the subject line.
Submit a Correction
Libyan Express
Latest posts by Libyan Express (see all)
You might also like
Libya

Al-Menfi arrives in Tripoli for the first time since the election

Libya

17 Feb Revolution tenth-anniversary celebrations commence

Libya

Menfi and Saleh discuss the formation of a new government

Libya

Libyan Prime Minister begins vetting candidates for the new government

Submit a Correction

For: Thousands of students return to school after a year-long hiatus

Your suggestion have been successfully submitted

There was an error while trying to send your request. Please try again.

Libyan Express will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing.