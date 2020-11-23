Libya

Tobruk-based parliament agree to hold unity talks in in Morocco

40 members of Tobruk-based parliament will hold consultative session in Tangier

BY Libyan Express

Tangier Grand Mosque. [Photo: Shutterstock]
More than 40 Libyan lawmakers representing the Tobruk-based parliament will travel to Morocco on Sunday for talks on the possible reunification of the House of Representatives.

The MPs, on the invitation of the Moroccan parliament, will hold talks in the city of Tangier.

Saleh Fahima, a legislator in the rival parliament in eastern Libya, told media outlets that the parliamentarians will travel from Benghazi’s Benina airport.

Belkhair al-Shi’aab, who is part of theTripoli-based House of Representatives, meanwhile, said the meeting in Morocco is “a preliminary consultative session before holding a unified session in one of the Libyan cities, most likely Gadamis.”

