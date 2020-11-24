Libya

Tobruk HoR commences dialogue sessions in Tangier

The sessions will serve as an opportunity for further progress to be made in establishing peace

BY Libyan Express

Tobruk based HoR meets in Morocco to discuss developments of the political crisis. [Photo: Archive/Internet]
The Morrocco hosted sessions between members of the Tobruk based Libyan House of Representatives kicks off with the aim of resolving Libya’s political crisis.

The sessions which are headed by the President of the Libyan House of Representatives, Aguila Saleh will serve as a chance for internal consultations among the Tobruk-based legislative body that will be dedicated to resolving the country’s domestic conflicts.

The dialogue which started on Monday at the Hilton Tangier Al Houara hotel and is set to conclude on Wednesday will allow deputies from the Libyan Parliament to discuss the recent developments of the political crisis, notably the future legislative and presidential elections set to take place in December of next year.

The United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) commented on the ongoing sessions in Tangier by saying that it has always supported the unity of the House of Representatives and that it hopes the HoR will fulfil the Libyan people’s expectations for implementation of the roadmap leading to the holding of the national elections.

The sessions in Morrocco come a week after the Libyan Political dialogue forum concluded in Tunis, with the failure reach an agreement on the transitional government to oversee future elections in Libya, however a second round of the LPDF kicked off virtually yesterday to resume the effort.

