Business

Total to increase investment in Libyan Oil

With the recovery of the NOC's production, the French company expresses readiness to increase investment.

BY Libyan Express

Libyan Oil production recovers at a rapid rate.[Photo: NOC]
In a meeting that took place virtually between the head of the National Oil Institute (NOC), Mustafa Sunallah and Total’s head of exploration and production in the Middle East and North Africa Stephane Michel, the French company expressed willingness to expand investment in Libyan Oil.

According to sources, the two parties discussed the challenges facing the oil industry in Libya as it recovers and the importance of increasing production rates and maintenance work at all locations to reinvigorate and support the national economy. Michel also stressed Total’s readiness to provide support and cooperation to increase the recovering OPEC member’s production and capacity rates.

With the progressive lift of an eight-month-long blockade by eastern forces in September, the NOC’s oil production rates have been recovering rapidly, recently reaching 1.25 million barrels per day (BPD).

The views expressed in Op-Ed pieces are those of the author and do not purport to reflect the opinions or views of Libyan Express.
How to submit an Op-Ed: Libyan Express accepts opinion articles on a wide range of topics. Submissions may be sent to oped@libyanexpress.com. Please include ‘Op-Ed’ in the subject line.
Submit a Correction
Latest posts by Libyan Express (see all)
You might also like
Business

Restoration of second largest oil production station in record time

Business

Libya’s oil production exceeds 1 million barrels per day

Libya

Libya’s oil production reaches 300,000 bpd a week after resumption

Libya

US Embassy says Haftar committed to reopen Libyan oil production Sunday

Submit a Correction

For: Total to increase investment in Libyan Oil

Your suggestion have been successfully submitted

There was an error while trying to send your request. Please try again.

Libyan Express will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing.