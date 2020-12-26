Transportation Between East-West Libya Resumes
State owned transportation company resumes trips after long hiatus due to armed conflicts
The General Express Transport Company announced yesterday the resumption of road transport from Al-Dahra area to Benghazi, Ajdabiya, Tobruk, and Cairo.
The routes are as follows, Tripoli-Benghazi which began at 5 PM on Friday, the others are Tripoli-Tobruk and Tripoli-Cairo, as well as Benghazi-Sebha, Sebha-Cairo, and Benghazi-Alexandria.
The prices will range depending on the length of the trip with Tripoli-Cairo route costing travellers 315 dinars, and local trips costing travellers much less with Tripoli-Tobruk set at 70 and Tripoli-Benghazi set at 50.
