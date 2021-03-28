Tunisia reaffirms its support for Libya’s ongoing political progress

In a statement issued by Tunisia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Tunisian government expressed its desire to support Libya in its uphill battle to restore stability, security and the sovereignty of the Libyan people over their own country.

The statement comes after the country’s permanent mission to the United Nations participated in the regularly scheduled session of the UN Security Council to discuss the most recent Libyan developments.

The statement read: “Tunisia’s ready to provide all forms of support to the brotherly Libyan people in their endeavours to achieve security, stability, reconstruction and laying the foundations for the rule of law.”

Tunisia also reiterated its unwavering support to holding legislative and national elections in Libya as planned for later this year in December to ensure that Libya finally moves from a transitional stage to a fully functioning democratic state.

The Tunisian mission added, “The importance of the UN Security Council’s support for the progress of the settlement process in Libya, in a way that guarantees to hold the elections in the best of circumstances.”

Tunisia has been a key player in Libya’s recovery in recent times as it hosted the first round of the UN-led Libyan Political Dialogue Forum which lead to the agreement to hold national elections in Libya and establishing a roadmap to follow and implement all parts of the internationally recognized ceasefire agreement.

Tunisian president, Kais Saied was also the first world leader to visit Libya following the appointment of its new government last week in a clear show of support and a hopeful outlook on the country’s future.