Tunisia establishes the health protocols for arrivals from countries including Libya

The Tunisian Ministry of Health has announced the conditions for the admission of passengers arriving in Tunisia through air, sea and land crossings, noting that the land crossings between Tunisia and Libya are subject to the agreement between the two countries and in accordance with the ratified health protocol while intensifying rapid testing for Covid-19.

According to the requirements announced by the Tunisian Ministry in a statement this week, “compulsory quarantine for 7 days should be enforced at one of the special-purpose hotels on the accompanying list and at the personal expense of the travellers.”

The ministry also added that they must show proof of a negative PCR test that’s no older than 72 hours as well as booking document and confirmation of an invoice For 7 days at one of the hotels listed on the Ministry’s website.

Upon the completion of the 7-day quarantine as well as another PCR test that is negative, travellers are then allowed to leave the hotels but will still maintain the rules of social distancing and wearing a mask while in Tunisia for the duration of their visit.