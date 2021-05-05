Libya

Tunisia establishes the health protocols for arrivals from countries including Libya

Tunisian Ministry of health discloses Covid-19 health protocols for people intending to travel to the country by air, land or sea

BY Libyan Express

As Libya begins its vaccinations campaigns and restrictions are slowly lifted, travelling for health, business and tourism purposes is expected to increase. [Photo: Archives]
The Tunisian Ministry of Health has announced the conditions for the admission of passengers arriving in Tunisia through air, sea and land crossings, noting that the land crossings between Tunisia and Libya are subject to the agreement between the two countries and in accordance with the ratified health protocol while intensifying rapid testing for Covid-19.

According to the requirements announced by the Tunisian Ministry in a statement this week, “compulsory quarantine for 7 days should be enforced at one of the special-purpose hotels on the accompanying list and at the personal expense of the travellers.”

The ministry also added that they must show proof of a negative PCR test that’s no older than 72 hours as well as booking document and confirmation of an invoice For 7 days at one of the hotels listed on the Ministry’s website.

Upon the completion of the 7-day quarantine as well as another PCR test that is negative, travellers are then allowed to leave the hotels but will still maintain the rules of social distancing and wearing a mask while in Tunisia for the duration of their visit.

The views expressed in Op-Ed pieces are those of the author and do not purport to reflect the opinions or views of Libyan Express.
How to submit an Op-Ed: Libyan Express accepts opinion articles on a wide range of topics. Submissions may be sent to oped@libyanexpress.com. Please include ‘Op-Ed’ in the subject line.
Submit a Correction
Libyan Express
Latest posts by Libyan Express (see all)
Azara Media Azara Media
You might also like
Libya

NOC takes action to control Tobruk oil spill, AGOC denies responsibility

Libya

Agreement reached to refer the wife’s and children’s grants to the banks…

Libya

Campaign against illicit begging in the streets continues in Tripoli

Libya

Dabeiba: Freedom of speech is an inherent right to all Libyans

Submit a Correction

For: Tunisia establishes the health protocols for arrivals from countries including Libya

Your suggestion have been successfully submitted

There was an error while trying to send your request. Please try again.

Libyan Express will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing.