Tunisian airlines postponing the return of flights to Libya
Tunisia postpones the return of flights to Libya as a result of the worsening conditions of the Covid-19 Pandemic
Tunisian airlines announced the postponement of flights to Mitiga and Benghazi airports until the 15th of May in a tweet.
The decision was made due to the worsening of the epidemiological situation and the sluggish flow of passengers between the two countries during Ramadan, according to the declaration.
Tunisian airlines announced that they will have five weekly flights to Libya, three to Tripoli and two to Benghazi, with the potential of raising the number of trips back to usual levels in the coming months, an average of one daily trip.
