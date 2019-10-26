Tunisian coach Faouzi Benzarti appointed by Libyan national football team

The Libyan Football Association have appointed veteran Tunisian manager Faouzi Benzarti as their new head coach on an expendable six-month contract.

Faouzi Benzarti was sacked by Etoile du Sahel last month after a poor run of results, including a Tunisian Cup final defeat to rivals CS Sfaxien.

On an international level, the 69-year-old last managed the Tunisian national team in 2018 following the sacking of Nabil Maaloul after the World Cup.

This will be Benzarti’s second spell with Libya after coaching the Mediterranean Knights between 2007 and 2009.

Speaking about his appointment as Libya head coach, Benzarti expressed his delight to make his return after almost eleven years.

“I thank Libyan Football Association and the executive committee for giving me a second chance here. I previously worked with Libya and I can call that a successful spell,” said Benzarti.

“I’m optimistic. I came here to work and I promise we will have some victories to celebrate.” He added.

Throughout his career, Benzarti has won a total of 20 trophies, including one CAF Champions League, two CAF Confederation Cup, and two CAF Super Cup titles.