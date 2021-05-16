Tunisian lines to resume flights to Libya tomorrow after a long hiatus

Tunisian airlines have announced that flights between Tunis Carthage International Airport and Matiqa and Benina airports in Tripoli and Benghazi will resume after a long hiatus beginning tomorrow.

Due to the worsening security situation in various parts of Libya, Tunisian airlines stopped flying to the country, and many Arab states followed suit and stopped allowing their planes to fly into Libyan territory.

Air Sham flights between Damascus and Benghazi showed signs of resumption two years ago, and Tunisia is planning to resume flights to Libya tomorrow.

Last month’s flight back to Matiqa airports was rescheduled for 15 May by Air Tunisia. The decision to postpone was made due to the worsening epidemiological situation and the slow movement of passengers between Libya and Tunisia during Ramadan, according to the statement.

Due to the shortcomings of local companies and the challenges and difficulties they have faced, international flights have been suspended in Libya for the past seven years; the effect on Libyan people has been reflected in the decrease in travel for care, research, work, and contact with neighboring countries and the rest of the world.