Libya

Tunisian lines to resume flights to Libya tomorrow after a long hiatus

Tunisian Airlines announce that flights between Libya and Tunis will officially resume tomorrow, marking the end of the country's long hiatus on international flights

BY Libyan Express

The resumption was set to take place last month but due to worsening epidemiological situation in both countries the date was pushed back until after Ramadan. [Photo: Archive]
Tunisian airlines have announced that flights between Tunis Carthage International Airport and Matiqa and Benina airports in Tripoli and Benghazi will resume after a long hiatus beginning tomorrow.

Due to the worsening security situation in various parts of Libya, Tunisian airlines stopped flying to the country, and many Arab states followed suit and stopped allowing their planes to fly into Libyan territory.

Air Sham flights between Damascus and Benghazi showed signs of resumption two years ago, and Tunisia is planning to resume flights to Libya tomorrow.

Last month’s flight back to Matiqa airports was rescheduled for 15 May by Air Tunisia. The decision to postpone was made due to the worsening epidemiological situation and the slow movement of passengers between Libya and Tunisia during Ramadan, according to the statement.

Due to the shortcomings of local companies and the challenges and difficulties they have faced, international flights have been suspended in Libya for the past seven years; the effect on Libyan people has been reflected in the decrease in travel for care, research, work, and contact with neighboring countries and the rest of the world.

The views expressed in Op-Ed pieces are those of the author and do not purport to reflect the opinions or views of Libyan Express.
How to submit an Op-Ed: Libyan Express accepts opinion articles on a wide range of topics. Submissions may be sent to oped@libyanexpress.com. Please include ‘Op-Ed’ in the subject line.
Submit a Correction
Libyan Express
Latest posts by Libyan Express (see all)
Azara Media Azara Media
You might also like
Libya

Guterres: Despite ceasefire agreement, the number of mercenaries in Libya has not…

Libya

A fundraising campaign in America to prosecute Khalifa Haftar

Business

More than 150 Tunisian enterprises seeking to promote trade with Libya

Libya

Marked improvement in electricity despite continuing wire thefts

Submit a Correction

For: Tunisian lines to resume flights to Libya tomorrow after a long hiatus

Your suggestion have been successfully submitted

There was an error while trying to send your request. Please try again.

Libyan Express will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing.