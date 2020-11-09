Libya

Tunisian President: There is no room for dividing Libya

Kais Said calls on Libya to remain unified

BY Libyan Express

Tunisian President Kais Saied (L) and United Nations’ envoy to Libya Stephanie Williams attend the opening of the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum. [DPA]
The Tunisian President Kais Said called on those who will lead the transitional period to refrain from running in the next presidential or parliamentary elections.

Kais Said, who attended the talks’ opening ceremony, called the forum “historic by all measures.” He said the UN efforts aim to set “clear measures and specific dates” to reach “a peaceful solution” in Libya’s conflict.

Said called on those who will lead the transitional period to refrain from running in the next presidential or parliamentary elections.

“There is no room for dividing Libya. Some talk about East and West, but the Libyan people are one,” he said. “The solution is for the Libyan people to regain their full sovereignty.”

Stephanie Williams, the top UN official in Libya, sought to temper expectations for the Gammarth talks. These negotiations “will not resolve all of Libya’s problems, but if we fail to solve any of them, future resolution becomes impossible,” she said.

A new government, expected to be created by the ongoing UN-brokered talks, would “launch national reconciliation, combat corruption and restore public services,” Ms Williams said.

Before the talks started, she told journalists: “Libya now has an excellent opportunity which will allow it to get out of the conflict tunnel, if all the interlocutors assume their responsibilities and respect their commitments at the end of this dialogue.”

The views expressed in Op-Ed pieces are those of the author and do not purport to reflect the opinions or views of Libyan Express.
How to submit an Op-Ed: Libyan Express accepts opinion articles on a wide range of topics. Submissions may be sent to oped@libyanexpress.com. Please include ‘Op-Ed’ in the subject line.
Submit a Correction
Latest posts by Libyan Express (see all)
You might also like
Libya

Libyan Political Dialogue Forum has kick-started in Tunisia

Libya

Tunisia hosts UN-backed Forum to Sustainable Peace in Libya

Business

Libya’s oil production exceeds 1 million barrels per day

Libya

Libyan representative calls for UN action in Libya

Submit a Correction

For: Tunisian President: There is no room for dividing Libya

Your suggestion have been successfully submitted

There was an error while trying to send your request. Please try again.

Libyan Express will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing.