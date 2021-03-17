Libya

Tunisian president visiting Libya later today

The Tunisian leader expresses his support to Libya’s new government and looks forward to working with them on better cooperation between the neighboring nationa

BY Libyan Express

This will mark the first visit by world leader to Libya after the confirmation of its new government. [Photo: Internet]
The president of Tunis Kais Saied is scheduled to arrive in Tripoli later today to discuss ongoing developments and cooperation with Libya’s new Government of National Unity.

The visit will mark Libya’s first reception of the world leader since the confirmation of the country’s new government by the house of representatives last week.

Saied expressed his country’s unwavering support for Libya’s new government, congratulating both prime minister Abdul Hamid Debaiba, and head of presidential council Mohamed Menfi on the success of their vote confidence session.

“The visit comes within the framework of Tunisia’s support for the democratic path in Libya, and enhancing coordination and cooperation between the two countries,” A statement by the Tunisian Presidency said.

President Minifi’s media office stated that the two leaders will dis success pressing issue of common concern to both nations as well as ways to enhance cooperation between Libya and Tunis in various different fields.

