Editor’s Picks

Turkey: France has biased policy over Libya

BY Libyan Express

Turkish President Erdogan and French President Macron. [Photo: DW]
Turkey’s ambassador to France accused Paris of having a biased policy over Libya, turning a blind eye to suspected violations of a UN arms embargo by the United Arab Emirates and Egypt to the benefit of warlord Khalifa Haftar.

“When one supports the legitimate government we’re accused of playing a dangerous game but when some countries like Egypt and the UAE support Haftar, then they are deemed legitimate and it’s not dangerous. I’d call that biased, no?,” envoy Ismail Hakki Musa told a hearing of French senators.

A joint statement issued in February by 13 countries involved in Libya, included Egypt, UAE and Turkey, said there had been a discussion on the “deplorable” arms embargo violations and “renewed determination to contribute to its thorough implementation”.

The French President Emmanuel Macron said this week Turkey had a “criminal responsibility” in Libya.

When asked about the Turkish comments, a French official said Paris had never been ambiguous in condemning all arms violations, but said that Turkey’s intervention and attitude towards NATO allies created a specific threat to France and Europe’s interests unlike the UAE.

Submit a Correction
Sign up for our Newsletter.
You might also like
Libya

Libya says Macron’s rejection of Haftar’s offensive on Tripoli is…

Libya

Turkey accuses France of helping increase Russian presence in Libya

Business

Tribal leaders in Libya “reopen oil fields” and authorize Haftar to…

Libya

Libyan state oil firm hopeful regional countries behind oil blockade will lift it

Submit a Correction

For: Turkey: France has biased policy over Libya

Your suggestion have been successfully submitted

There was an error while trying to send your request. Please try again.

Libyan Express will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing.