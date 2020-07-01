Turkey: France has biased policy over Libya

Turkey’s ambassador to France accused Paris of having a biased policy over Libya, turning a blind eye to suspected violations of a UN arms embargo by the United Arab Emirates and Egypt to the benefit of warlord Khalifa Haftar.

“When one supports the legitimate government we’re accused of playing a dangerous game but when some countries like Egypt and the UAE support Haftar, then they are deemed legitimate and it’s not dangerous. I’d call that biased, no?,” envoy Ismail Hakki Musa told a hearing of French senators.

A joint statement issued in February by 13 countries involved in Libya, included Egypt, UAE and Turkey, said there had been a discussion on the “deplorable” arms embargo violations and “renewed determination to contribute to its thorough implementation”.

The French President Emmanuel Macron said this week Turkey had a “criminal responsibility” in Libya.

When asked about the Turkish comments, a French official said Paris had never been ambiguous in condemning all arms violations, but said that Turkey’s intervention and attitude towards NATO allies created a specific threat to France and Europe’s interests unlike the UAE.