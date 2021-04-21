Libya

Turkey likely to lift all visa requirements on Libyan by Eid al-Fitr

The process of entering Turkey will likely become even easier for Libyans according to inside sources in the Turkish Embassy

BY Libyan Express

The decision to lift visa requierments on Libyans is likely to boost the Turkish econmy as Libyans represent a sizable portion of the country’s tourist income. [Photo: LX]
After Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan announced late last month that the Republic of Turkey intends to lift all visa requirements on Libyan citizens, inside sources tell Libyan Express that the decision of the head of state will be going into effect soon. 

A source inside the Turkish Embassy who preferred to remain anonymous told LX today that the decision to lift all visa requirements on Libyan citizens is expected to be fully implemented before the end of Ramadan or at the very latest by Eid al-Fitr. 

The news is yet another good sign in terms of international relations for Libya as the country’s standing with the international community continues to improve after over a decade of chaos and Libyan citizens being unable to obtain visas to most countries. 

The decision works well in Turkey’s favour as Libyans represent a large portion of the country’s tourist income with Libyans preferring to travel to Turkey due to the ease of the visa process they are not accustomed to with other developed countries. 

The views expressed in Op-Ed pieces are those of the author and do not purport to reflect the opinions or views of Libyan Express.
How to submit an Op-Ed: Libyan Express accepts opinion articles on a wide range of topics. Submissions may be sent to oped@libyanexpress.com. Please include ‘Op-Ed’ in the subject line.
Submit a Correction
Libyan Express
Latest posts by Libyan Express (see all)
Azara Media Azara Media
You might also like
Libya

The 444th Combat Brigade shuts down another 23 militia headquarters in Tripoli

Libya

Presidential Council looking into the return of Turkish companies as soon as possible

Libya

More than 600 girls in Libya have received aid from the US In February

Libya

GNU Confirms that Egypt will be playing a big role in Libya’s reconstruction

Submit a Correction

For: Turkey likely to lift all visa requirements on Libyan by Eid al-Fitr

Your suggestion have been successfully submitted

There was an error while trying to send your request. Please try again.

Libyan Express will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing.