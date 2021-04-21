Turkey likely to lift all visa requirements on Libyan by Eid al-Fitr

After Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan announced late last month that the Republic of Turkey intends to lift all visa requirements on Libyan citizens, inside sources tell Libyan Express that the decision of the head of state will be going into effect soon.

A source inside the Turkish Embassy who preferred to remain anonymous told LX today that the decision to lift all visa requirements on Libyan citizens is expected to be fully implemented before the end of Ramadan or at the very latest by Eid al-Fitr.

The news is yet another good sign in terms of international relations for Libya as the country’s standing with the international community continues to improve after over a decade of chaos and Libyan citizens being unable to obtain visas to most countries.

The decision works well in Turkey’s favour as Libyans represent a large portion of the country’s tourist income with Libyans preferring to travel to Turkey due to the ease of the visa process they are not accustomed to with other developed countries.