Turkey: No one has the right to throw Turkish forces out of Libya

Turkey's Minister of Foreign Affairs stresses Turkey's continued support for Libya

BY Libyan Express

Turkish officials continue to stress the importance of Turkey’s role in Libya’s stability. [Photo: AA]
Turkish Minister of Foreign Affairs Mevlut Cavusoglu stated that no one has the authority to expel Turkish forces from Libya.

“No country or person, including warlord Haftar, has the right to ask Turkey to stop its support for Libya.” Stated the Minister in regards to recent threats by Khalifa Haftar to force Turkish forces out of Libya.

The Foreign Minister’s comments follow a recent visit by Turkish Minister of Defence to Libya, in which he promised that anyone that attacks Turkish forces in Libya will become legitimate targets to the Republic of Turkey.

Turkey was the primary supporter for Libya’s UN-Recognized Government of National Accords (GNA) against the recent offensive launched by Haftar’s forces against the country’s capital, providing training, military supplies, advisors and soldiers to bolster GNA’s military forces.

