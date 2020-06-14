Libya

Turkey, Russia postpone talks on Libya over essential differences

BY Libyan Express

Turkish and Russian Foreign Ministers. [Photo: A.A]
Russia and Turkey have put off ministerial-level talks that were expected to focus on Libya and Syria, where the two countries support opposing sides in long-standing conflicts.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov decided to put off the talks during a phone call on Sunday, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said.

The two countries’ deputy ministers will continue contacts and talks in the period ahead. Minister-level talks will be held at a later date,” the ministry said in a statement.

Lavrov and Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu were to visit Istanbul for the discussions.

“The disagreement was on the appointment of Aguila Saleh as the new leader of a political settlement in Libya as proposed by Russia.” Diplomatic sources told Al Jazeera, adding that Turkey is understood to be in agreement with Saleh’s appointment, it wants him to remain a supportive figure to Sarraj and not his replacement.

