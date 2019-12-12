Turkey sends maritime MoU with Libya to the UN for registration

By Libyan Express

A Turkish vessel in the sea. [Photo: Social Media]
Turkey has applied to the UN to register the pact signed with Libya that sets out the countries’ maritime boundaries in the Eastern Mediterranean, Anadolu Agency has reported.

It said Ankara applied to the UN to register the memorandum on Wednesday, citing diplomatic sources, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

The MOU with Libya’s Government of National Accord (GNA) was signed on November 27 and passed by Turkey’s parliament on December 05. Later on, the Libyan authorities and House of Representatives in Tripoli approved it.

The MoUs, in security and maritime cooperation, went into effect as of December 08 after the two countries published it in their respective official newspapers.

The maritime memorandum setting both countries’ marine jurisdictions rejects unilateral and illegal activities by other regional countries and international firms and aims to protect the rights of both countries.

