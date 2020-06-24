Libya

Turkey slams France’s comments on Ankara’s GNA support

BY Libyan Express

French President and Turkey’s President. [Photo: AFP]
Turkey slammed on Tuesday French President Emmanuel Macron over his remarks criticizing Turkish policies in the Libya conflict.

“French President Macron’s description of the support of our country to the legitimate government of Libya in line with the relevant UN resolutions as a ‘dangerous game’ can only be explained as an abdication of reason,” Turkish Foreign Ministry spokesman Hami Aksoy said in a written statement.

The spokesperson said France’s attitude of ignoring Turkey’s “legitimate rights” in the Eastern Mediterranean only heightens the tension in the region instead of promoting peace and stability.

Turkey and France are on the rival camps in Libya conflict as Ankara supports the UN-recognized Government of National Accord in capital Tripoli and Paris backs Khalifa Haftar’s forces, along with Russia, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates as well as Saudi Arabia and Jordan.

Macron said on Monday that France will not tolerate Turkey’s military intervention in Libya, calling Turkey is “playing a dangerous game in Libya.”

