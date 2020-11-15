Libya

Turkey supports Libya’s stability and independence

Turkey supports Libya’s stability, independence, sovereignty, Hulusi Akar says in meeting with Salahaddin Namroush

BY Libyan Express
Libya’s defense minister met his Turkish counterpart in Istanbul on Saturday

Libya’s defense minister met his Turkish counterpart in Istanbul on Saturday, the Libyan Defense Ministry said.

Dr. Salahaddin Namroush and Hulusi Akar exchanged views on the latest developments in Libya, the ministry said in a statement.

Akar said Turkey is closely monitoring ongoing efforts for a political solution in Libya.

“Turkey’s goal is to contribute to the formation of a Libya that has ensured its territorial integrity and political unity, and lives in peace, tranquility and stability,” he said.

Akar reiterated Turkey’s commitment to keep up consultations with Libya and continue military and security training for Libyan forces.

Namroush’s visit came a day after Libya sides agreed to hold national parliamentary and presidential elections on Dec. 24 next year.

The agreement was reached during UN-sponsored talks in Tunisia between representatives of the internationally recognised Libyan government and Khalifa Haftar.

The participants agreed to establish a new Presidential Council and executive body to manage the transition period and hold national elections, according to Stephanie Turco Williams, head of the UN support mission in Libya.

