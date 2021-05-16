Turkey’s exports to Libya exceed 826 million in the first four months of 2021

Turkish exports to Libya saw a yearly increase of 58 percent in the first four months of 2021.

Anadolu News Agency stated that during the period of just four months, the value of Turkish exports to Libya reached to $826 million.

It also explained explained since last April the volume of Turkish exports to Libya increased, by 228 percent, compared with the same month last year.

In a similar vein, Morteza Cornville, President of the Libyan Turkish Businessmen Union, said that “the Government of National Unity of Libya’s interest in Turkish investors was represented positively in the increased trade figures between the two countries.”

Cornville also emphasized that Libya offers opportunities for rapid investment in some sectors, such as oil, defense, food, and recycling.

“We know that the Turkish private sector is passionate about completing lost projects and participating in new ones in Libya,” he said, referring to work that had to be halted due to unrest in the country.

He emphasized that Libya had unmet needs, especially as a result of the situation over the previous ten years, and that the country needed a quick solution to restore its economy and public services.

He also stated that in cooperation with the Libyan government, they aimed to increase Turkish exports to Libya to $10 billion per year, stressing that achieving this goal would be easy.