Turkey’s President arrives in Tunisia to discuss Libya’s conflict developments

By Libyan Express

Erdogan and Kais Saied meet in Tunisia. [Photo: Social Media]
The Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan arrived in Tunisia on Wednesday in a surprise visit for talks with his Tunisian counterpart, his office said.

The visit comes as Turkey has ramped up efforts to strike deals with nations on the Mediterranean, where Ankara has been at odds with Greece over resources off the coast of the divided island of Cyprus.

According to Turkish media, Erdogan and Tunisian President Kais Saied will discuss the situation in Libya.

Last month, Turkey signed a maritime delimitation agreement with Libya’s internationally recognized government, a move that enraged Greece.

In a statement, Erdogan’s office said he was accompanied by his foreign and defense ministers, as well as his intelligence chief.

Erdogan has said Turkey may deploy troops in support of the GNA, which has been fighting off a months-long offensive by Khalifa Haftar’s forces.

On Tuesday, Presidential Spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said Turkey may need to draft a bill to send troops into Libya and added the parliament was currently working on it.

