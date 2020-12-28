Turkish Defence: Haftar is a murderer and war criminal

Turkish Minister of Defence, Hulusi Akar warned that forces loyal to Khalifa Haftar will be unable to find a place to escape should they take the step of attacking the Turkish military in Libya.

The Minister stated that Haftar’s forces will be seen as legitimate targets for the Turkish government, threatening Haftar supporters that reckless conduct will be met with severe consequences and calling their leader a “War criminal” and “Murderer”.

“If they take such a step, they will be unable to find any place to flee to,” Akar said, referring to Haftar’s forces. “Everyone should come to their senses.”

Akar also drew attention to the standing relationship between Turkey and the UN-backed government of national accord, noting that turkey supported Libya’s legitimate government when other nations hesitated or did nothing.

Comments by Turkey’s minister of Defence come just days after Khalifa Haftar threatened Libyan based Turkish forces that if they do not leave of their own accord, they will be made to leave by force, urging his supporters to take up arms against the would-be “colonizers”.