Turkish military says to train 120 Libyan GNA soldiers

BY Libyan Express

GNA forces seize control of Tarhouna. [Photo: Social Media]
Turkey has started providing military training to 120 Libyan soldiers, Defense Ministry announced Monday.

The training is being conducted with the aim of bringing the Libyan Army up to international standards and being held in the Tajoura Joint Land Training and Exercise Center in Libya.

Last year, Ankara and the Tripoli-based internationally recognized Libyan Government of National Accord (GNA) reached two separate memorandums of understanding (MoU), one on military cooperation and the other one on maritime boundaries of countries in the Eastern Mediterranean.

The earlier memorandum on maritime boundaries asserted Turkey’s rights in the Eastern Mediterranean in the face of unilateral drilling by the Greek Cypriot administration, clarifying that the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) also has rights to the resources in the area. It went into effect on Dec. 8.

Following the military cooperation deal, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan had said Ankara might consider sending troops to Libya if the Libyan government made such a demand.

