Turkish Minister of Defence pays unexpected visit to Libya

The visit comes on the heels of threats made by Haftar to forcibly throw out Turkish forces

BY Libyan Express

Turkish Minister of Defence arrives in Tripoli. [Photo: AA]
Turkey’s Defence Minister Hulusi Akar arrived in Tripoli today to inspect Turkish units deployed the country.

The visit is seen as a response to the threats made by Khalifa Haftar on Libya’s 69th independence day that if Turkish forces don’t withdraw on their own, is fighters will drive them out by force.

Haftar also added that so long as there was a Turkish military presence in Libya, there would be no peace or reason for celebrating the country’s independence.

“We will therefore take up arms again to fashion our peace with our own hands … and, since Turkey rejects peace and opts for war, prepare to drive out the occupier by faith, will and weapons,” He said in an address to mark Libya’s independence day.

Turkish support for the UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) is seen as a primary reason it was able to deter the offensive launched by Haftar’s forces from taking the capital.

Earlier, the Turkish parliament approved the motion to extend troop deployment in Libya by 18 months.

