Turkish ministerial delegation set to visit Libya in the near future

Kenan Yilmaz, the Turkish ambassador to Libya, said a delegation of Turkish ministers will visit Libya soon to negotiate increased cooperation in a variety of areas.

Yilmaz made the remarks during a meeting with Abdullah al-Lafi, the Deputy Head of the Presidential Council, in Tripoli on Tuesday, where he reaffirmed Ankara’s support for national reconciliation and stability in Libya by bolstering the political process and the new interim executive authority.

Al-Lafi praised Turkey’s role in promoting Libya’s democratic process as well as peace and stability, emphasizing the importance of defense, military, political, and economic cooperation with Ankara, as well as receiving Turkish expertise in training and consultations.

He also emphasized the importance of putting all of the agreements signed between the two countries into action, including the return of Turkish companies to work in Libya, especially in the areas of reconstruction and energy, as well as the activation of the Libyan-Turkish committee’s work to restart the suspended projects.

On his part, the Turkish Ambassador stressed the depth of historical ties between the two countries and his country’s willingness to support national reconciliation in Libya, noting that Turkey is invested in restoring stability in Libya by supporting all tracks of the political process.