Turkish Parliament approves motion to extend deployment of troops in Libya
Motion submitted earlier this month to extend Turkish troops in Libya receives approval from Parliament
The Turkish parliament approved the motion of the extension of troops deployed in Libya by 18 months.
The motion submitted to the parliament earlier this month was signed by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and stated that the ceasefire agreement, peace and political process in Libya are of paramount importance to the state of turkey.
The motion stressed that the aim of sending Turkish forces to Libya is to protect national interests and to take all necessary precautions against security dangers that come from illegal armed groups in the North African nation.
It also added the in keeping with the Memorandum of Security and Military Cooperation signed in 2019 with Libya, it will continue to provide training and consultancy support to Libya.
The MoU signed in 2019 between Turkey and the GNA involves technical information, support, development, maintenance, repair, planning, material support and training as well as consultancy services regarding the use of weapons systems and equipment.
The first one-year troop deployment to Libya was authorized by the Parliament in January of 2020.
