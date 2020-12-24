Libya

Turkish Parliament approves motion to extend deployment of troops in Libya

Motion submitted earlier this month to extend Turkish troops in Libya receives approval from Parliament

BY Libyan Express

Turkish troops to remain in Libya for an additional 18 months. [Photo: AA]
The Turkish parliament approved the motion of the extension of troops deployed in Libya by 18 months.

The motion submitted to the parliament earlier this month was signed by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and stated that the ceasefire agreement, peace and political process in Libya are of paramount importance to the state of turkey.

The motion stressed that the aim of sending Turkish forces to Libya is to protect national interests and to take all necessary precautions against security dangers that come from illegal armed groups in the North African nation.

It also added the in keeping with the Memorandum of Security and Military Cooperation signed in 2019 with Libya, it will continue to provide training and consultancy support to Libya.

The MoU signed in 2019 between Turkey and the GNA involves technical information, support, development, maintenance, repair, planning, material support and training as well as consultancy services regarding the use of weapons systems and equipment.

The first one-year troop deployment to Libya was authorized by the Parliament in January of 2020.

The views expressed in Op-Ed pieces are those of the author and do not purport to reflect the opinions or views of Libyan Express.
How to submit an Op-Ed: Libyan Express accepts opinion articles on a wide range of topics. Submissions may be sent to oped@libyanexpress.com. Please include ‘Op-Ed’ in the subject line.
Submit a Correction
Libyan Express
Latest posts by Libyan Express (see all)
You might also like
Libya

GNA Navy to receive military support from Turkey

Libya

Turkey to extend military deployments in Libya

Libya

Al-Mismari: Libya is at war with Turkey

Libya

Turkey: Targeting Turkish interests in Libya will have grave consequences

Submit a Correction

For: Turkish Parliament approves motion to extend deployment of troops in Libya

Your suggestion have been successfully submitted

There was an error while trying to send your request. Please try again.

Libyan Express will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing.