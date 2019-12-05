Turkish parliament’s foreign affairs committee endorses maritime MoU with Libya

By Libyan Express

Turkish parliament’s foreign affairs committee approves MoU with Libya. [Photo: Social Media]
The Turkish parliament’s foreign affairs committee on Thursday endorsed a controversial deal on maritime boundaries in the Mediterranean reached between Turkey and Libya’s U.N.-supported government.

The committee approved the agreement which would give Turkey access to an economic zone across the Mediterranean, paving the way for a final vote in the parliament’s general assembly later in the day.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan signed the agreement last week with Libya’s Tripoli-based government, led by Fayez Al-Sarraj.

The two countries also signed a security cooperation agreement; or more specifically, a MoU.

