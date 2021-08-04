Libya

Turkish, Russian Officials discuss Libya, other issues

BY Libyan Express
Views were also exchanged on current developments in Syria and Libya

Officials from Turkey and Russia discussed the latest developments in Libya and Syria, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

“Deputy Foreign Minister Ambassador Sedat Onal met with the delegation led by Alexander Lavrentyev, President of Russia’s Special Envoy for Syria,” the ministry said on Twitter.

“At the meeting, the latest developments regarding Syria, situation in the field, activities of the Constitutional Committee and the return of refugees were discussed. Views were also exchanged on current developments in Libya and the political process,” it added.

The views expressed in Op-Ed pieces are those of the author and do not purport to reflect the opinions or views of Libyan Express.
How to submit an Op-Ed: Libyan Express accepts opinion articles on a wide range of topics. Submissions may be sent to oped@libyanexpress.com. Please include ‘Op-Ed’ in the subject line.
Submit a Correction
Latest posts by Libyan Express (see all)
Azara Media Azara Media
You might also like
Libya

Al-Mangoush forcibly removes Libya’s ambassador to the US from her post

Libya

Italian Interior Minister meets with Libyan PM in Tripoli on an official visit

Libya

Haftar’s forces to receive 2.5 billion of the national budget

Libya

School suspensions extended due to deteriorating epidemiological situation

Submit a Correction

For: Turkish, Russian Officials discuss Libya, other issues

Your suggestion have been successfully submitted

There was an error while trying to send your request. Please try again.

Libyan Express will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing.