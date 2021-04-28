Twitter launches Ramadan-themed audio conversations campaign

This year, more than 10 million tweets were monitored about Ramadan in the 30 days leading up to the holy month. Building on this interest, Twitter launched جمعات_رمضان# (Ramadan Gatherings), a series of live audio conversations focused on reflections around topics that arise during the month, as well as those which have taken center stage over the past year.

The sessions took place over five days on Spaces, Twitter’s new live audio conversations feature that is being tested. “Keeping Connected” discussed the importance of human connectivity amid the pandemic; “Ramadan Nights” delved into the world of creativity in music during Ramadan; “Audio Literature” had authors talking about their latest works and inspirations; “Food Waste” featured guests in conversation about the impact of waste and how to manage it during the holy month; and “Managing Work-Life Balance,” where women shared their thoughts about balancing Ramadan and family traditions alongside work.

Hosted by Kinda Ibrahim, Twitter’s Director of Media Partnerships in MENA & Turkey, and moderated by media personality Zeina Soufan, the guests included Saudi author Sultan Al-Mousa, Kuwaiti novelist Abdul Wahab Al Refai, Egyptian musician Mohamed Mohsen, Saudi social & behavioral sciences consultant Mohammed Alhajji, Egyptian author Mirna El Helbawi, Saudi content creator Hatoon Kadi, sports coach and health expert Dr Rayan Karkadan, communication specialist Muath Almusallam, UAE film director Nahla Al Fahad, Saudi pianist Daleen Khalid, Saudi media personality Sara Murad, UAE TV presenter Jasem Alsheheimi, Saudi pastry chef Abdulaziz Alhumedan, Kuwaiti influencer Rawan bin Hussain, UAE content creator Abdullah Raesi, and UAE pianist and opera singer Fatima Alhashmi.

The campaign ended with a song created by musician Bandar Mohammad.