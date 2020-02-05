Two civilians killed in renewed attacks by Haftar’s forces on southern Tripoli

By Libyan Express

Fighting rages on in Tripoli. [Photo: Social Media]
Indiscriminate shelling on Tuesday killed two persons and injured five others in the Libyan capital Tripoli, a local official said Wednesday.

Media advisor to the Libyan Health Ministry, Ameen Hashimi, said indiscriminate shelling hit Salah Addin district in Tripoli later last night, killing two persons and injuring 5 others, all of whom are civilians.

Hashimi added that a total of six shells targeted the area of Salah Addin in southern Tripoli as Haftar’s forces continue to breach the ceasefire agreement.

