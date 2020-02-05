Two civilians killed in renewed attacks by Haftar’s forces on southern Tripoli

Two civilians killed in renewed attacks by Haftar’s forces on southern Tripoli

Indiscriminate shelling on Tuesday killed two persons and injured five others in the Libyan capital Tripoli, a local official said Wednesday.

Media advisor to the Libyan Health Ministry, Ameen Hashimi, said indiscriminate shelling hit Salah Addin district in Tripoli later last night, killing two persons and injuring 5 others, all of whom are civilians.

Hashimi added that a total of six shells targeted the area of Salah Addin in southern Tripoli as Haftar’s forces continue to breach the ceasefire agreement.