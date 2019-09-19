Two Jordanians kidnapped in Libya released, one remains in custody

Jordan said on Wednesday that two of three Jordanians who were kidnapped in Libya last year had been released.

Jordan’s Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi received a phone call last week from his Libyan counterpart Mohamed Sayala over Tripoli’s decision to release the two Jordanians, the Ministry’s Spokesperson Sufian Qudah said in a statement.

Safadi thanked the Libyan authorities for securing the release and safe return of the Jordanians kidnapped in Libya last August.

The three Jordanians had been first held by Libyan militant group, but were then handed over to another, delaying efforts to secure their release.

Libyan authorities located the kidnapped and referred their case to the concerned authorities.

Jordanian authorities said that they will continue to work with Libyan authorities to ensure the release of the third person.