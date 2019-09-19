Two Jordanians kidnapped in Libya released, one remains in custody

By Libyan Express

Tripoli. [Photo: Social Media]
Jordan said on Wednesday that two of three Jordanians who were kidnapped in Libya last year had been released.

Jordan’s Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi received a phone call last week from his Libyan counterpart Mohamed Sayala over Tripoli’s decision to release the two Jordanians, the Ministry’s Spokesperson Sufian Qudah said in a statement.

Safadi thanked the Libyan authorities for securing the release and safe return of the Jordanians kidnapped in Libya last August.

Related Posts

Nepotism runs deep inside Libyan Government of National Accord, Libyans say

Libya’s Prime Minister appoints his political adviser as new ambassador to…

The three Jordanians had been first held by Libyan militant group, but were then handed over to another, delaying efforts to secure their release.

Libyan authorities located the kidnapped and referred their case to the concerned authorities.

Jordanian authorities said that they will continue to work with Libyan authorities to ensure the release of the third person.

You might also like
Editor’s Picks

Nepotism runs deep inside Libyan Government of National Accord, Libyans say

Libya

Libya’s Prime Minister appoints his political adviser as new ambassador to UN

Libya

From Berlin, Turkey reiterates support for political solution in Libya

Libya

Libya’s Prime Minister arrives in Italy to discuss solution to conflict

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept