Two suspects arrested in connection with Al-Wirfalli assassination

Two men arrested in connection with the assassination of the wanted military commander while another is suspected to have fled to Egypt

BY Libyan Express

Al-Wirfalli previously stood accused of war crimes and violations of basic human rights in Benghazi. [Photo: Internet]
The Joint Security chamber of Benghazi made the announcement this week that two arrested have been made in connection with the assassination pro-Haftar military commander and alleged war criminal Mahmoud Al-Wirfalli.

In a statement issued by the Chamber, it said that the arrests were based on investigations by the Benghazi Military Prosecution and that a third suspect is believed to have fled to Egypt with legal proceedings to extradite the man in question underway.

The statement called on any citizens who have any information on the assassination of Warifali to come forward to expedite the investigation and bring those responsible to justice.

Last week an unidentified gunman opened fire on Warifali and his guards outside the Arab Medical University hospital, killing the military commander.

It is speculated that the recent wave of violence, kidnappings and assassination in the country is to do with the change Libya is currently undergoing with the Government of National Unity coming into office just weeks prior and receiving support from previous opposing administrations in the country.

Al-Warfalli is alleged to have taken part in war crimes and carrying out mass executions against unarmed detainees in Benghazi.

Both the EU and the US issued sanctions against the deceased for various human rights violations in Libya.

