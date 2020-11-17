Libya

U.S supports UNICEF mission to protect children in Libya

BY Libyan Express

 

U.S supports UNICEF efforts in Libya. [Photo: US Embassy.]
U.S Ambassador Richard Norland and the new special representative for UNICEF in Libya, Abdulkadir Musse, yesterday, held a meeting by telephone. 

The discussion covered UNICEF’s ongoing work concerning the issues children are facing in Libya, including vaccination shortages, child soldiers and the education crisis brought on by the war and the Coronavirus pandemic. 

The World Health Organization had recently revealed data that showed an acute shortage of tuberculosis vaccines in about 28% of the vaccination centres inside Libya, resulting in nearly 250 children being at a very serious risk.

The U.S Ambassador also as reaffirmed the United State’s commitment to supporting UNICEF efforts in the progress of the Libyan Political Dialog and the reduction of violence following Libya-led talks, including the declaration of a permanent ceasefire signed in Geneva on October 23.

The views expressed in Op-Ed pieces are those of the author and do not purport to reflect the opinions or views of Libyan Express.
How to submit an Op-Ed: Libyan Express accepts opinion articles on a wide range of topics. Submissions may be sent to oped@libyanexpress.com. Please include ‘Op-Ed’ in the subject line.
Submit a Correction
Latest posts by Libyan Express (see all)
You might also like
Libya

Libyan Prime Minister welcomes Pakistani ambassador

Libya

Al-Sarraj meets with UN Humanitarian Representative

Libya

GNA: Allocating funds for 2021 elections

Libya

Dialogue forum to be extended to next week

Submit a Correction

For: U.S supports UNICEF mission to protect children in Libya

Your suggestion have been successfully submitted

There was an error while trying to send your request. Please try again.

Libyan Express will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing.