U.S supports UNICEF mission to protect children in Libya

U.S Ambassador Richard Norland and the new special representative for UNICEF in Libya, Abdulkadir Musse, yesterday, held a meeting by telephone.

The discussion covered UNICEF’s ongoing work concerning the issues children are facing in Libya, including vaccination shortages, child soldiers and the education crisis brought on by the war and the Coronavirus pandemic.

The World Health Organization had recently revealed data that showed an acute shortage of tuberculosis vaccines in about 28% of the vaccination centres inside Libya, resulting in nearly 250 children being at a very serious risk.

The U.S Ambassador also as reaffirmed the United State’s commitment to supporting UNICEF efforts in the progress of the Libyan Political Dialog and the reduction of violence following Libya-led talks, including the declaration of a permanent ceasefire signed in Geneva on October 23.