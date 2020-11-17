U.S supports UNICEF mission to protect children in Libya
The discussion covered UNICEF’s ongoing work concerning the issues children are facing in Libya, including vaccination shortages, child soldiers and the education crisis brought on by the war and the Coronavirus pandemic.
The World Health Organization had recently revealed data that showed an acute shortage of tuberculosis vaccines in about 28% of the vaccination centres inside Libya, resulting in nearly 250 children being at a very serious risk.
The U.S Ambassador also as reaffirmed the United State’s commitment to supporting UNICEF efforts in the progress of the Libyan Political Dialog and the reduction of violence following Libya-led talks, including the declaration of a permanent ceasefire signed in Geneva on October 23.
How to submit an Op-Ed: Libyan Express accepts opinion articles on a wide range of topics. Submissions may be sent to oped@libyanexpress.com. Please include ‘Op-Ed’ in the subject line.
- U.S supports UNICEF mission to protect children in Libya - November 17, 2020
- Libyan Prime Minister welcomes Pakistani ambassador - November 17, 2020
- Al-Sarraj meets with UN Humanitarian Representative - November 17, 2020