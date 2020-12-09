World

UK begins massive Covid-19 vaccination

The United Kingdom becomes the first country in the world to administer a Covid-19 vaccine to its citizens

BY Libyan Express
Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson applauds after as nurses administer Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. (Photo: AFP]

After approving the vaccine developed jointly by Pfizer and BioTech, the UK begins massive vaccine roll out across the country.

The United Kingdom became the first nation in the world to begin inoculating against Covid-19 using the vaccine developed by American drugmaker Pfizer and Germany’s BioNTech.

Before being rolled out to the other segments of the public, priority for the vaccination will be given to front-line staff on the National Health Service (NHS), workers in nursing homes and those of 80 years old and over.

Officials have reassured the public that the immunization programme being rolled out across England, Scotland, Wales and Northan Ireland is being closely monitored by the government and public health officials.

The very first of 800,000 doses to be administrated in the upcoming weeks was received by soon to be 91 years old Margaret Keenan, who stated that the jab was the best early birthday present she could have asked for.

90-year-old Margaret Keenan is the first in the world to receive Covid-19 vaccine. [Photo: AP]
It is estimated that four million people will be vaccinated by the end of December.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said it was “A tribute to scientific endeavour and human ingenuity and to the hard work of so many people.”

Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said: “Today we should all allow ourselves a smile – but we must not drop our guard.”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson paid a visit to a London hospital to see the commencement of the vaccine roll out and stated that getting the vaccine is “Good for you and good for the whole country.”

This is considered the first positive turn of events in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, which has claimed the lives of over 1.5 million people worldwide and infected a total of 68 million thus far.

The views expressed in Op-Ed pieces are those of the author and do not purport to reflect the opinions or views of Libyan Express.
How to submit an Op-Ed: Libyan Express accepts opinion articles on a wide range of topics. Submissions may be sent to oped@libyanexpress.com. Please include ‘Op-Ed’ in the subject line.
Submit a Correction
Libyan Express
Latest posts by Libyan Express (see all)
You might also like
World

The US continues to break Covid-19 records

Selected

UK approves Pfizer’s Coronavirus vaccine

World

Russia announces registration of first Covid-19 vaccine

World

UK Parliament suspension “unlawful”, rules Supreme Court

Submit a Correction

For: UK begins massive Covid-19 vaccination

Your suggestion have been successfully submitted

There was an error while trying to send your request. Please try again.

Libyan Express will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing.