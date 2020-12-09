UK begins massive Covid-19 vaccination

After approving the vaccine developed jointly by Pfizer and BioTech, the UK begins massive vaccine roll out across the country.

The United Kingdom became the first nation in the world to begin inoculating against Covid-19 using the vaccine developed by American drugmaker Pfizer and Germany’s BioNTech.

Before being rolled out to the other segments of the public, priority for the vaccination will be given to front-line staff on the National Health Service (NHS), workers in nursing homes and those of 80 years old and over.

Officials have reassured the public that the immunization programme being rolled out across England, Scotland, Wales and Northan Ireland is being closely monitored by the government and public health officials.

The very first of 800,000 doses to be administrated in the upcoming weeks was received by soon to be 91 years old Margaret Keenan, who stated that the jab was the best early birthday present she could have asked for.

It is estimated that four million people will be vaccinated by the end of December.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said it was “A tribute to scientific endeavour and human ingenuity and to the hard work of so many people.”

Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said: “Today we should all allow ourselves a smile – but we must not drop our guard.”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson paid a visit to a London hospital to see the commencement of the vaccine roll out and stated that getting the vaccine is “Good for you and good for the whole country.”

This is considered the first positive turn of events in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, which has claimed the lives of over 1.5 million people worldwide and infected a total of 68 million thus far.