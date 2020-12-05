The US continues to break Covid-19 records

According to a tally by Johns Hopkins University, the United States recorded over 225 thousand new infections in 24 hours, a record number of cases for the second day in a row.

The surge in the number of cases and COVID-19 related deaths was predicted by US health officials as millions of Americans travelled across the country to celebrate Thanksgiving with their families despite pleas from authorities to stay home this year.

The US also saw over two thousand coronavirus related deaths in the last 24 hours, a number it has consistently recorded for the last two weeks, for the total death toll to reach 278,000, accounting for nearly 20 per cent of all COVID deaths globally despite only having 4% of the world’s population.

The global total for coronavirus cases has crossed 66 million this last week with the death toll at 1.5 million as nations worldwide gear up for vaccine authorisation and distribution with the UK granting temporary authorisation to Pfizer for emergency use for their COVID-19 vaccine this upcoming week.

Experts estimate that with the right distribution methods of the coronavirus vaccine in the months to come, life worldwide could be on the way to being normal again by April of 2021.